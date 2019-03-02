Patricia Ann "Patsy" Todaro Thomassie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 71. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony "Tony" Todaro and Amelia Balestra Todaro; her sister, Anna Gros; and her brother-in-law, Lloyd Boudreaux. Patsy is the beloved wife of 49 years of Antoine J. "Tony" Thomassie. She is the loving mother of Angela Mueller (Mossy) and Toni Lynn Thomassie. She is the devoted grandmother of Jacob Daniel Wooton and Madeline Patricia Niehaus. She is the cherished sister of Carolyn Boudreaux and Vanessa Leone (Wayne). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A 1965 graduate of West Jefferson High School, Patsy was the owner and CEO of Fire Mark Fire Equipment Company for over 25 years. She was also the first woman president of a volunteer fire department in the State of Louisiana (Marrero Estelle Volunteer Fire Department), and as far as known, the first in the country. She worked the crash of Pan Am Flight 759 after takeoff in Kenner, LA on July 9, 1982. She will be remembered as a caring, loving, and kind-hearted person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary