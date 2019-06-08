Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Patricia Bath M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Patricia Bath, M.D., died on Friday, May 30th, at the San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, after a brief illness. She was 76. Born on November 4, 1942, in Harlem, New York, to Rupert, a motorman, and Gladys Bath. A pioneering medical researcher, Dr. Bath was the first African-American woman in the United States to hold a medical patent. Her studies at the Harlem Hospital Center in the 1970s revealed epidemic rates of preventable blindness among underserved urban populations. Based on her findings, she established the discipline of "community ophthalmology" in 1976, to address preventable blindness and address eye-related disparities that impacted communities of color nationally and internationally. Bath received a degree in Chemistry from Manhattan's Hunter College in 1964 and her medical degree, with honors, from Howard University College of Medicine in 1968. She served her residency in ophthalmology at New York University, the first African American to do so. After a fellowship program at Columbia University, which focused on Corneal Transplantation and Keratoprosthesis surgery, Dr. Bath relocated to Los Angeles to join the Jules Stein Eye Institute at the UCLA and the Charles R. Drew University as the first woman ophthalmologist on the faculty. In 1978, she founded the Ophthalmic Assistant Training Program (OATP) which provides screening, health education, and support for blindness prevention strategies, and co-founded the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness and served as president. While at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, Bath established the Keratoprosthesis Program to provide advanced surgical treatment for blind patients. Bath was chosen to lead the first national keratoprosthesis study in 1983. Bath was also appointed in 1983 Chair of the KING-DREW-UCLA Ophthalmology Residency Program, becoming the first woman in the United States to head an Ophthalmology Residency Program. She held a total of 8 patents, 5 in the United States and one each in Japan, Canada and Europe. In 1993, she retired from UCLA, which subsequently elected her the first woman on its honorary staff. She is survived by her daughter, Eraka Bath, son-in-law Alexandre Fortuit, brother Rupert, and one granddaughter, Noa Raphaelle Bath Fortuit. Funeral services will be held at Holman United Methodist Church 3320 West Adams Blvd in Los Angeles on June 14, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send condolences and/or other support, the family has established a GoFundMe account to increase the pipeline of physicians in training who are under-represented in medicine: She is survived by her daughter, Eraka Bath, son-in-law Alexandre Fortuit, brother Rupert, and one granddaughter, Noa Raphaelle Bath Fortuit. Funeral services will be held at Holman United Methodist Church 3320 West Adams Blvd in Los Angeles on June 14, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send condolences and/or other support, the family has established a GoFundMe account to increase the pipeline of physicians in training who are under-represented in medicine: https://www.gofundme.com/8exptw-dr-patricia-bath-scholarship. You may also contact [email protected] for more information. 