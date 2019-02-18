Patricia Berthelot Brinks passed away on Thursday, February 14th at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 68 years old. A native of New Orleans, Patricia was a resident of Mandeville for the past 31 years. She loved her 40-year-career as an educator and treasured the students she taught. She spent the last 22 years as a Special Education teacher at Mandeville Elementary and had no intentions of retiring. She leaves behind her daughter, Emily Purvis (Shane) of Mandeville; her sister, Gwendolyn Berthelot, her brothers, Barry Berthelot (Becky) and John Berthelot, and her nephews, all of Lafayette. She also leaves behind her cherished friends and colleagues, who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Brinks, and her parents, Evelyn (Ross) Berthelot and Francis "FX" Berthelot of Chalmette. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 23rd at Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Avenue in Mandeville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mandeville Elementary School PTA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary