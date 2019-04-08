Patricia Borel Twickler, a huge Elvis fan, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday April 2, 2019, and was surrounded by her family and caregivers over the preceding days. She was 76 years of age. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, known for her generous nature and love of animals. She will be dearly missed by her family. In her younger years, she traveled the world as far as Egypt, China, India and all over Europe. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining at holiday parties in the family home she and her husband built together, creating very special memories. Pat was born in New Orleans on June 4, 1942 and was a life-long proud New Orleanian. She graduated from East Jefferson High School. During one of her birthday parties, she met the love of her life, Raymond. The two married on June 27, 1964 at St. Rita of Cascia in Harahan and raised two daughters. Pat was the beloved wife of 55 years to Raymond F. Twickler, Jr., beloved mother of Angela T. Celentano (David F., Sr.), and Suzan T. Tramonte (Stephen J., Jr.) and grandmother to David F. Celentano, Jr. She also leaves behind her loving sister, Mary B. Marsh (Bob) and loving brother, Milton C. Borel, Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Milton C. Borel, Sr. and Nona S. Borel. She also leaves behind her precious rescue puppy, Bella. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Pat's "Angel" caregivers, especially Shelly Domangue, who made her last months some of the best. "Shelly takes good care of me!" Services will be private. Please consider a donation to and JPAS. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary