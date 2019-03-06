|
|
Patricia "Pat" Gail Atkins Benoit entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years, Linwood Benoit, Jr. Loving mother of James DiMarco (Terri) and Gaynell DiMarco Grabert (Randy). A proud grandmother of Ashley Wingerter, Taylor DiMarco, Connor DiMarco and the late Nicholas Wingerter. Daughter of the late Beatrice Evelyn Beauvais Attkins and Helmut Attkins. Sister of the late Helmut Carl Attkins. She is also survived by numerous loving nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 72, a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Jefferson Parish. "Pat" retired from the Jefferson Parish School Board serving as a School Teacher's Assistant for many years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling, doll collector, member of the Red Hatters, going to church but mostly spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited attend a Funeral Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019