Patricia Lewis Obituary
Patricia Lewis passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 71. Patricia was a loving and devoted mother to Earalyn Handy (Cedric), Earl Lewis III(Sabrina), Errol Lewis and Erika Foley. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 godchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother Rosie Charles, father Clement Foley, husband Earl Lewis, Jr., brother Alfred Joseph, son Gregory A. Foley, grandson Earl Wheeler, and great- grandson Robert Wheeler, Jr. Relatives, friends, and members of Nazarene M.B.C., St. Bernard Housing(formally), Ochsner Medical Staff, and Pat O'Brians Staff are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 for 10:30 a.m. at Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 4253 Dale St., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Bryant Baptist, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
