Patricia Marie Barnes-Harris, age 61, was born on May 2, 1957 and was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was educated in the Orleans Parish School System. She worked 18 years at Jovel Production Company before retiring in 2015. Wife of Willie Harris. Daughter of the late Harold Barnes, Sr. and Joyce Barnes. Mother of Cheoma Barnes, Joyce Barnes (Troy Richard), Orlando, Gregory, Ronald and Marshon Barnes. Step-Mother of Willie Adams. Sister of Annette Barnes Bynum, Harold Barnes, Jr., Lloyd Barnes and the late Robert Barnes. Aunt of Harold Barnes III, Michael Wiggins, Kenneth Barnes, Troy Barnes and the late Kentrell Barnes. Best Friend, JoAnn Landry and Dawn Mc Guffey. Long-Life friend & children's Father, Gregory Vincent, Sr. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and a host of step-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officer and members of the Cathedral of Faith Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith Church, 2711 Danneel Street 8:00 am until 9:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 9:00 am. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019