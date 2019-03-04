Patricia Marion Fritsch Rossignol departed this earth to live eternally with our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1932, the second child of the late Louis John Fritsch, Sr. and Mary Lee Landry Fritsch. Pat was preceded in death by her son, Roland Robert Rossignol, III and by her sisters, Mary Lou Fritsch Blanchard, Lois Fritsch Stogner, and by her dear brother, Louis (Buzzy) John Fritsch, Jr. Patricia was a 1950 graduate of Annunciation High School, were she was a member of many clubs and organizations. Pat was formerly employed by South Central Bell for 25 years and after retiring in 1991, went to work part time at McKenzie's Bakery and Winn Dixie. Patricia relocated to the Covington area from St. Bernard after Katrina and was happy to be near her family again. She enjoyed many vacations to the beaches and mountains, and outings with her daughter Patty, and son, David. She most enjoyed family dinners and holiday get togethers, often telling stories of her childhood. Pat enjoyed Country and Cajun music, and dancing. She liked watching cooking shows and Lawrence Welk reruns. Pat was an excellent cook, sharing her many different soups with her sister Joan, and her nieces, Lori Englande, Kristi Illg, and Anne Chase. She knew everyone's favorites, and would rotate them to keep the family happy. Pat is survived by her sister, Joan Fritsch Illg and brother-in-law, Jack, and by her brother, Richard Fritsch, and sister-in-law, Mary Lynne. Sassy Patricia, as she was fondly known, is also survived by her daughter; Patty Rossingol Abadie (Rey), and sons; Mikeal Rossignol and David Rossignol. MeMaw was adored by her grandchildren, Whitney Abadie Brindell (Christopher), Michael Abadie (Michelle Roberts), Lindsay Abadie Antoine (Larry), Jen Dorand (David), Vincent Rossignol (Tiffany), Gabrielle R. Forrester (Shane), Melanie R. Carter (Jeremy), Roland R. Rossignol IV, and Bradley Rossignol (Erica). MeMaw Pat was especially loved by her many great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jaxon, twins; Josephine and Jonah Brindell, Piper Abadie, Liam and Lucy Antoine, Ethan, Micah, and Isaac Rossignol, Danika, Skyler, Bailey and Sierra Carter, Shane Jr., Ainsley, and Brayven Forrester, and Maecie Rossignol. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Miss Patricia was a 3 year resident of Ponchartrain Health Care Center, where she made many friends while playing her daily bingo. Thanks to her nurses, aids, and staff for excellent care, as well as the staff of Harmony Hospice. There will be no services held, at this time. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary