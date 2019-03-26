Patricia Marion Porter Shelsey passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in New Orleans on March 27, 1925. Daughter of the late Dr. Arthur Edward and Marion LeMarié Porter. Sister of the late Arthur LeMarié "Moose" Porter. Beloved wife of the late Peter Anthony Shelsey, mother of Adele Potts (the late John Baker Potts II) and of Celeste Anding (Jeffrey), grandmother of John Baker Potts III (Kaitlin Storck), Nicholas Damiano Anding and Emily Adele Anding, Great Grandmother of Jude Baker Potts. Patricia was a graduate of Sophie B. Wright High School and Soule Business College. She was also employed at NOPSI's main office prior to marrying and becoming a homemaker. She was active in neighborhood associations and civic organizations throughout her life in Norco and River Ridge where longstanding friendships were made and she was a faithful parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle in River Ridge, LA for over 40 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 am with public visitation beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boston Terrier Rescue of Louisiana. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary