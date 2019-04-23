|
Patricia McLaughlin De Luca, a retired Registered Nurse, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Beloved wife of Louis J. De Luca. Mother of Cynthia A. De Luca, Susan Foil and Steven De Luca (Carl White). Daughter of the late Bernadette Stevens McLaughlin and Edward McLaughlin. Sister of Michael McLaughlin. Survived by grandchildren Nina Foil and Johnny Kensla. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Catholic Memorial Service at St. Rita Catholic Church, 2729 Lowerline St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment at Lafayette Cemetery #1. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 2605 River Rd., Jefferson, LA 70121 or Masses would be appreciated. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019