Patricia Morris entered into eternal rest at Tulane University Hospital on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 61. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. She was educated in the New Orleans school system and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey College. Patricia served as a Registered Dialysis Nurse with Fresenius Kidney Care and a Case Manager for the State of Texas. She was the Loving Mother of: Precious Johnson (Eric), Jamesalina Tyus (Darren), and Mayakum Tenner. Sister of: Joe Nathan Wilson, Sylvester Morris (Cynthia), Shirley Holmes (Walter), Lessie Smith (James), Malissa Morris, Theresa Morris, Scott Morris (Alicia), and Anita Richardson. Patricia is also survived by 11 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Scott and Ernestine Morris, brother Ernest Morris, brother-in-law Albert Richardson, niece Michelle Morris, and nephew David Morris. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for 10 a.m. at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, 732 N. Broad, New Orleans, LA. Interment is private.