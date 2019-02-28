Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Rita Bondi Noble, 77, born in New Orleans, LA on November 1, 1941, and resided in Kenner, LA, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 17, 2019, and was reunited with her husband and soulmate of 35 years, Harry Noble, and their precious dog, Jamie. She missed them both so very much. She was also preceded in death by her Father, Gregory Leo Bondi Sr., Mother, Virginia Guidry Bondi and her Brother, Gregory Leo Bondi Jr. This beautiful, loving and amazingly strong woman, leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child, Sherry Huibers Kuhn, son-in-law Henry Kuhn III, her dear cousin Rosemarie Tramuta Beaudean, her best friends Debbie Pete Swain (her sister from another mother as she called her!) and Ray Swain whom she considered family; her sister-in-law Marilyn Hooker, her grandson Matt Ward and his beautiful wife Ashlee and their son, her great-grandson whom she adored, Myles. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, step-family and many good friends. She was a member of the Warren Easton Eagles graduating class of 1959. She worked for L.M. Berry & Company (Yellow Pages) in customer service retiring after 35+ years with friendships that would last a lifetime. She always talked about the wonderful people she called friends and kept in touch with them as much as she could. After retirement, she and Harry loved to travel whether it was just the two of them, with dear friends or for the holidays to celebrate with family. She was a die-hard Saints fan and even after giving up her season tickets made sure she never missed a Saints game on TV! And yes, those refs were wrong! She was a season ticket holder to the Saenger where she enjoyed attending plays with Harry and with her best friend Debbie. She is a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she and Harry attended services faithfully. Neptune Society - New Orleans

