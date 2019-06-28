|
|
Patricia Smith Hales McCraine passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 79. She was the beloved wife of the late George Vernon McCraine; former wife of William C. Hales; loving mother of Eric T. Hales; grandmother of Reshanda Gray, Erica Hales, Eric Addison, Sr., Eriana Tillery, Demond Jackson, Darian Hales; great-grandmother of Treyvon, Reshaun, Erin, Eric A. Jr., Lyric, A'Dorrie, Eric G. III, Skye, and Rowan; and daughter of the late Edward and Irene Brown Smith. Patricia was a retired teacher with Orleans Parish School Board. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, July 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 1, 2019