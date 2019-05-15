The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Patrick E. Connelly Jr., age 64, passed away at his residence in Kenner Louisiana on May 12th, 2019. Beloved son of Betty K. Connelly and the late Patrick E. Connelly Sr. Brother of Eileen C. Roth (Henry) and the late Kenneth Connelly Sr. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home, 1600 N Causeway Blvd on Sunday May 19th, 2019 from 12 noon until 2pm. Inurnment will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information (504) 835-2341
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 19, 2019
