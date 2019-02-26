Services Garden of Memories 4900 Airline Drive Metairie , LA 70001 (504) 833-3786 Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Clancy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick F. Clancy Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patrick F. Clancy Sr., 99, a lifelong resident of Kenner, Louisiana passed into eternal rest on Thursday, February 22, 2019. Son of the late Martin M. Clancy and Alma Graves Clancy and beloved husband of the late Mabel Dutreix Clancy. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Lloyd Clancy and Martin "Mike" Clancy. He was graduated from Kenner High School in 1937 and attended Loyola University. A veteran of World War II, Mr Clancy served in the 10th Airdrome Squadron based in England from August 1942 to January 1946. Mr Clancy was employed as an Assessor in the Jefferson Parish Assessor's Office and retired from that position in 1975. He is remembered fondly by many Kenner residents for his 35 years as a school bus driver retiring in 1981. From 1935 to 1952 he played trumpet in his father's band providing music to many dances and events throughout the New Orleans area and in the River Parishes. He continued enjoying music and dancing especially at the Hired Hand in Elmwood. He was known for his love of all things Irish and for his inventive outfits for St Patrick's Day. He was an avid bowler at Paradise Lanes, Kenner Bowl, and finally Don Carter's All-Star Lane. He was the New Orleans Bowling Association (NOBA) city singles champion in 1979. He was ardent fisherman and followed and enjoyed watching all sports especially the Saints and the Pelicans from their respective inceptions into his last season as a loyal fan. He voiced his wish that the recent unpopular events experienced by these two teams would have turned out otherwise. The last of the two founding members of VFW Kenner Post 7732, Mr. Clancy has been recognized for his 71 years of support for this organization by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and by Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards. Mr. Clancy was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Kenner and a member of the Knights of Columbus (K of C) Edward J.Stoulig Council from whom he was awarded Honorary Life Member status. Mr. Clancy leaves behind a son Patrick F. Clancy Jr. (Annemarie); grandsons Sean P. Clancy (Melanie) of Austin, Texas and Devin M. Clancy of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as numerous family, friends, and his brothers in arms of the Kenner VFW. He will be greatly missed by Mr. James Bush whose friendship and care enriched his final years. Our sincere and heartfelt appreciation goes to the staff of Compassus Hospice and the Carpenter House whose care and concern for Mr. Clancy and his family were comforting, loving, supportive, and treasured. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28th 9am to 11am at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations in memory of Patrick F Clancy Sr be made to the VFW Kenner Post 7732 Attention: Quartermaster James Reech, 2114 Kenner Avenue, Kenner, Louisiana 70062. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries