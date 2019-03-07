The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
Patrick Joseph Norwood Obituary
Patrick Joseph Norwood entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born March 18, 1968; preceded in death by his father Jack Norwood, Brother Melvin Lastie Jr, grandparents Cassie and Louis Norwood Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Florastine Norwood, His wife Yolanda Norwood. A devoted friend Lacie Spiers. He is also survived by six children, Jonathan, (Cali), Christiane, Arrianne, Mekhi, Akhiaya and Heaven Norwood. Six siblings Adoria Lastie-Joiner, Patrice Norwood- Lucas (Patrick's twin), Stan, Trudy, Anthony, Darrell, Brian, Linda, Gayle and Brenda Norwood. 1 stepson D' Marrio Kendrick. Patrick was a graduate of Eleanor McMain High School. He was a former employee of La Louisiane Restaurant, a former a Longshoreman Crane operator of 13yrs, and a maintenance supervisor with HANO Development. At the time of Death he was employed at Chalmette refinery formally Exxon. Relatives and friends of the family, also, staff and employees of Mercy Endeavors Senior Citizens Center, and Brand and Turner Scaffolding Company are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary Service Inc. 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation 12 noon. Burial Service Private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
