Patrick McKay Dinet Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Ennis, Texas. He was 32 years old. Beloved son of Rosemary Williams Dinet and Patrick McKay Dinet Sr. Devoted friend of Shaquia Walker. Loving father of Makhi and Jayleigh. Brother of Isaha (Demecia) Dinet Sr. Grandson of the late Russell and Matilda Williams He is also survived by nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Pastor Tilesha Warren of New Beginning Ministry will officiate. Interment will follow in Barthelemy Cemetery in Diamond, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral home. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019