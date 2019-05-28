Patrick Richard Abide of New Orleans, beloved son, brother, and uncle went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after suffering a sudden heart attack. Patrick was born December 18, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana, son of Ellis Richard Abide and Margaret Stringer Abide. He was the ninth of ten children. Patrick attended St. Pius X Elementary School, St. Paul's High School, Ecole Classique, and Louisiana State University. After attending college, he went on to work in the family business of Kelley and Abide Company as well as Louisiana Garment. Patrick's life was brief but was filled with love and laughter. He loved spending time with family and friends as well as his pets which brought him great joy. Patrick took pleasure in hunting, fishing, golfing, and numerous outdoor activities. He had a golden heart for both people and animals. Patrick had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and reminisce. And who could forget his contagious smile! He was often referred to as "Hollywood Handsome." Death leaves a heartache and love leaves a memory. We are so thankful for all the great and many memories with Patrick that we will treasure all of our lives. He will always be loved and in our hearts until we are all joined together again. Patrick will always be our #9. Patrick is survived by his siblings, Richard Ernest Abide (Anna), Cynthia Abide Edgett (Billy), Mary Abide Richardson (Tague), Kelle Ann Abide, Ellis Richard Abide Jr., Michael Richard Abide, Keith Richard Abide (Deanne), Marsha Abide Rabito (Carl), Gregory Richard Abide (Ginger), his cousin Raphael Benitez, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. May Patrick's soul rest in ETERNAL PEACE! Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . www.stjude.org. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019