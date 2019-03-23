The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Patrick Laughlin
Patrick William Laughlin

Patrick William Laughlin Obituary
Patrick William Laughlin died peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Born in New Orleans to the late Robert T. and Patricia 0. Laughlin, he is survived by his wife Dawn Hopkins Laughlin; stepsons, Wesley (Carla) and Shane (Jennifer); grandsons, Cameron and Andrew; and granddaughter, Eliza. Patrick is also survived by his siblings, Robert, Michael, Pamela (Joseph), Colleen, and Gladys (Barry); as well as many nieces and nephews. Patrick graduated from Alcee Fortier High School. He then worked for Schlumberger and Superior Oil companies. For many years he was a communication technician at Electrical Sales Corporation and then an IT project manager at Capital One until his retirement. But his favorite job of all was being Uncle Pat to his nieces and nephews and Pa Pa to his grandchildren. The family is grateful for the care and attention provided by the staff at Touro Infirmary, and especially, Dr. Charles C. Smith at Touro Infirmary. Patrick was a kind and loving person who will be missed by family and friends. A private interment was held at Patrick's request. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
