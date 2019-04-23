|
Patrina Fontenette, United States Army Veteran, passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 54. Patrina was the daughter of Rosalie B. Fontenette and the late Merlin J. Fontenette, Sr. She is survived by her mother, three sons: Blake (Racquel), D'Juan, and Matthew; five grandchildren: Lawrenae, Bryson, Blake, D'Juan (Sonny) Brown, Jr., and D'ivionne (Ming); three siblings: Merlin Fontenette, Jr.,(LaToya), Dwayne Fontenette, Sr. (Joneita), and Rev. Tianna Fontenette Buie (Jeremy). She is preceded in death by her father, grandparents: Rev. Joseph and Sarah Benoit Sr., and Rev. Edward and Thelma Fontenette; great aunt Jessie Mae Rodgers, and uncle Joseph Thomas Benoit, Jr. Family and friends are invited to attend Patrina's Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Law Street Baptist Church, 3132 Law Street, New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Johnny Arvie, officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019