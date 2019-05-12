The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Garden of Memories Funeral Home
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
In loving memory of Paul C. Frederick who left this world on May 11, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife of 45 years, Priscilla Attaway-Frederick. He is also survived by his children Michael Frederick (Michelle), Melanie Resor (Brian), Melissa Adams, the late Merritt Frederick (Karen), Mitchel Frederick (Patricia) Kim Lawrence (Wayne) and Gina Penton (Jody); his grandchildren and great grandchildren; his beloved sisters Aline Bergeron and the late Lilian Hebert; and numerous other relatives and friends. Paul was a passionate educator who dedicated over 60 years to influencing and shaping the character of young men at Jesuit High School. He was heavily involved in many departments and the positive impact he made on his students reflects his legacy spanning generations through his service in education. He was devout in his faith and was a longtime parishioner of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Kenner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001, on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 13, 2019
