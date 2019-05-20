Paul Gaines entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 90 at Touro Hospital. A Sergeant in the U. S. Army. Loving husband of Gladys Ben Gaines. Son of the late Leopold and Odile Gaines. A dedicated father to Sharon Gaines Turk ( John), Derek Paul Gaines, Narcisse John Gaines (Rhondaline), and Darrell Joseph Gaines, Sr. (DeShun). Brother of Melvina Franklin and the late Julia Gaines. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jye, Sheba and Jaron Turk, Siesha and Gabrielle Gaines, Darrell, Jr. and Darius Gaines. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church also Pastors, Officers and Members of First House of Prayer Baptist Church, Members of Auth Way Seaman's Union, employees of Lykes Brothers, U. S. Postal Service, Touro and Veterans Hospital are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 411 No. Rampart St. NOLA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 7:30 AM. Father Anthony Rigoli, Celebrant. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Rd., Slidell, LA. 70460. Arrangements by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019