The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gaines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Gaines Obituary
Paul Gaines entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 90 at Touro Hospital. A Sergeant in the U. S. Army. Loving husband of Gladys Ben Gaines. Son of the late Leopold and Odile Gaines. A dedicated father to Sharon Gaines Turk ( John), Derek Paul Gaines, Narcisse John Gaines (Rhondaline), and Darrell Joseph Gaines, Sr. (DeShun). Brother of Melvina Franklin and the late Julia Gaines. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jye, Sheba and Jaron Turk, Siesha and Gabrielle Gaines, Darrell, Jr. and Darius Gaines. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church also Pastors, Officers and Members of First House of Prayer Baptist Church, Members of Auth Way Seaman's Union, employees of Lykes Brothers, U. S. Postal Service, Touro and Veterans Hospital are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 411 No. Rampart St. NOLA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 7:30 AM. Father Anthony Rigoli, Celebrant. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Rd., Slidell, LA. 70460. Arrangements by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now