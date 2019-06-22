Paul Gerard Bradford, Sr., age 47, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the devoted and cherished husband of Jean Cortazzo Bradford. Loving father of Victoria "Tori" Jayne Bradford (Dalton), Paul Gerard Bradford, Jr., and Timothy Matthew Bradford. Loving stepfather of Rachel Marie Fernandez, and Cpl. Clade John Fernandez. Grandfather of Lilith Thea Fernandez, Juniper Star Fernandez, Liam James Paul Poche', Annabelle Marie Beck, and Amelia Rose Beck. Son of Kathleen Maes Naquin, and the late Milton Filmore Bradford. Stepson of Antoinette Bradford, and the late Jeffrey Naquin, Jr. Brother of Kathleen Bradford, Stephen Bradford (Dina), Kris Naquin (Paula), Jeffrey Naquin, III, and Brittany Hembree (Dai). Grandson of the late Adelaide Bradford and the late Percy Wallace Bradford; the late Valerie S. Maes and the late Earl Maes, Sr.; and the late Velma "Puputt" Naquin and the late Jeffery J. Naquin, Sr. Paul also leaves behind numerous extended family members, and countless, wonderful friends. Paul was a resident of St. Bernard Parish. He was a hard worker who was well known in his trade, and for his competitiveness and strive for excellence. While working for Guardian Services, he quickly became one of their top recovery agents. When not "hookin 'em up," Paul was seen riding on his lawnmower, grooming his yard and garden. He also enjoyed traveling, and sharing his love for barbecuing and his newfound love of boiling seafood with family and friends. Paul was a passionate, die-hard New Orleans Saints fan. It was a known fact that contacting Paul during a Saints game was unacceptable, and anyone nearby could hear him say, "Come On Guys?!?!" Paul was eagerly looking forward to walking his daughter, Tori, down the aisle this December, and loved nothing more than spending time with her, PJ, Timmy, family & friends but, especially his wife, Jean, who was the true love of his life. Although their time together was short, their marriage was filled with happiness, laughter and a love for God. He spoiled and adored his twin granddaughters, and loved affectionately being called Grumps. Paul will be remembered for his huge heart and genuine love for others, which was noticed by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held in his honor at 1:00 PM. The family encourages everyone to come dressed in their favorite black and gold Saints attire. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary