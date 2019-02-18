Paul I. Ecke passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 5th, 1964, and raised in the Bronx, New York. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Barbe Ecke; daughter Brittany Barbe Doyle (Chris), son Paul Robert Ecke; and his grandsons Chris, Nicholas, and Declan Doyle. He will also be sorely missed by his dachshunds Fritz and Max. Paul served as Director of Event Technology for PSAV at Hilton Riverside New Orleans and was a well-respected leader in the Audio Visual industry for the past 20+ years. He was an avid musician, and loved playing bass with his band, The Lakeshore Drivers, at various gigs over the last 3 years. While his motto was always "family first," he also enjoyed various interests and hobbies such as Ham Radio Operator, gun enthusiast, history buff (especially WWII), avid traveler, conspiracy theorist, UFO and Bigfoot aficionado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , www.cancer.org, or , www.stjude.org. Masses dedicated in his name to Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans are also appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary