The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul I. Ecke


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul I. Ecke Obituary
Paul I. Ecke passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 5th, 1964, and raised in the Bronx, New York. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Barbe Ecke; daughter Brittany Barbe Doyle (Chris), son Paul Robert Ecke; and his grandsons Chris, Nicholas, and Declan Doyle. He will also be sorely missed by his dachshunds Fritz and Max. Paul served as Director of Event Technology for PSAV at Hilton Riverside New Orleans and was a well-respected leader in the Audio Visual industry for the past 20+ years. He was an avid musician, and loved playing bass with his band, The Lakeshore Drivers, at various gigs over the last 3 years. While his motto was always "family first," he also enjoyed various interests and hobbies such as Ham Radio Operator, gun enthusiast, history buff (especially WWII), avid traveler, conspiracy theorist, UFO and Bigfoot aficionado. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , www.cancer.org, or , www.stjude.org. Masses dedicated in his name to Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans are also appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now