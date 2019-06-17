Paul Joseph Celeste passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Janet; son Kristopher Celeste; daughter Nicole Crescenzi; stepson Randy Indorf; younger twin brother Peter Celeste; grandchildren Robbie Jr., Brandon, Lauren, Olivia, Britney, Randy Glynn, Kai, Zachary, Giovonni, Amanda, and Lilyana. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and his stepson Robbie Indorf. Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A memorial will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Paul was born May 19, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY to Frank and Lillian McEachron Celeste. Paul joined the U.S. Air Force immediately after high school, during which time he obtained black belts in both Karate and Judo. Paul was honorably discharged from service on August 18, 1966. Paul loved to cook and spent many hours perfecting meals for the family. Paul loved to play and watch tennis, and played daily for many years, until his health began deteriorating. More recently he became an avid golf fan. Condolences may be offered online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary