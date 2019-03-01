Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Keith Watts. View Sign

Paul Keith Watts passed away suddenly at his warehouse on February 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Janet Harvey Watts and his 3 daughters, Jennifer (Jen) Cochran (Frankie), Stefanie (Pookie) Cosse, Melissa (Le Le) DiFranco (Cliff) and 6 grandchildren, Brooke (Brookie) Spizale, Hunter Paul Cosse (Stick), Matas (Mattie Moo) Cosse, Jake (Jake a roo) Cosse, Grace (Lady Grace) DiFranco, Ava (Fruit Loop) DiFranco as well as his sister in law Kathy Harvey Spears (Rodney). He is also survived by mother Jean Smith Watts and the late George H. Watts. He is the brother of Steve Watts (Marguerita), David Watts (Conchita), Mark Watts (Joan), Tim Watts (Beth), Barry Watts (Karen). He has a host of nieces and nephews. Paul was the owner of Heritage Wholesale, Inc in Harvey, LA. He was a former resident of Terrytown and current resident of Marrero for the past 33 years. He was born on June 20, 1946 in Sullivan, Indiana and was raised in Fairburn, GA. Paul loved working in his yard and fishing, but his #1 love was being with his wife, daughters, and his grandchildren. His beautiful blue eyes & smile will be sorely missed. To know him was to love him. To all of his many customers, we say Thank You for the many years of friendships and loyalty. A memorial visitation on will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd in Marrero, LA. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and the . To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit



