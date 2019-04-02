Paul Kelly Bourgeois died peacefully on Sunday, March 24th, 2019, at the Slidell home he and his beloved wife, Ginger Arnold Bourgeois, had shared for 25 years. Paul was born July 15, 1943, into the close knit Lakeview Bourgeois Family, was the devoted younger son of Mildred Dickson Bourgeois Lightfoot and Thomas Arnold Bourgeois. Survivors include one older sister, Marche Ann Bourgeois Lightfoot (Claude C. Lightfoot Sr. deceased), one sister-in-law, Miriam Gonzales Bourgeois (Thomas Dickson Bourgeois, deceased) and step-sons, Richard Etheridge (Karen), Eugene and Jack Etheridge, and Ginger's sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister and godmother, Olive Mary Bourgeois Forbing (Rudy), Thomas Dickson Bourgeois (Miriam), and Brenda Ruth Bourgeois Townsend (Billy). In his first marriage to Patricia Bourgeois, he nourished the lives of her children, Johnette and Brent. Paul, a former Professional diver, was a graduate of St. Paul's High School in Covington, LA. He also attended LSU. Paul was a true Sportsman, an avid Fisherman, and Nature Lover, especially of Louisiana flora and fauna. Paul cherished life-long friendship with his St. Dominic (Lakeview), St. Paul's, and many Slidell and Lakeview neighbors and friends. A particular Slidell friend was Darrell Berry, Paul's Neighborhood Guardian Angel. Paul was a talented draftsman in the off-shore drilling community for many years. Prior to that carreer, he exercised his aesthetic sense (Paul's early ambition was to become an architect) and toward this end owned and operated a popular Slidell Decorator Shop. Paul's father, one of 12 children, was originally from Lutcher, LA. He has 29 first cousins on the Bourgeois side, many deceased, but at least seven surviving. On his Mother, Mildred Dickson Bourgeois' side, he has one first cousin, Barbara Dickson Connick. The Family wishes to thanks Darrell Berry, who welcomed each day with Paul, and helped him in so many ways as both friend and neighbor. Paul has 11 nieces and 4 nephews who remember him fondly. The family would welcome your prayers (Masses at St. Dominic in Lakeview), and donations to the Save The Lake Foundation and the . Rest in peace, Paul Kelly Bourgeois, yours was a Life in Full, leaving priceless memories for your loved ones. Family and friends will welcome you to share your memories at a Celebration of His 76 year Sojourn on this Earth on Sunday afternoon, April 7th, 2019 from two until six pm in or near Shelter No. One on the Lake Pontchartrain Lakefront (diagonal from the Lighthouse). JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary