Paul Michael Cook "Meatball" of Avondale, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Paul was a resident of Avondale for the past 42 years. He loved spending time with friends, fishing on the Bayou and hanging out at MugShots. He was always around to lend a helping hand. He is the loving father of Amy Lynn Cook (Vincent Burnetter). Grandfather of Jordan Ray Cook. Godfather of Kelly L. Chevis. Son of the late Albert C. Cook, Jr. and Fiorita D. Marotta Cook. Brother of Carol A. Cook, Timothy J. Cook and the late Albert C. Cook (Survived by Trudy) and Wayne C. Cook. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6PM until 10PM. Funeral Services and Interment will be privately held at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019