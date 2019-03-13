Paul Rickey St. Pierre passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. He was the beloved father of Jamey Joseph St. Pierre and the late Crystal Nicole St. Pierre. Paul was a hard-working and loving man. His world revolved around his grandchildren whom he adored and delighted in ... Skylar Paul, Hailey Marie, (children of Jamey St. Pierre and Donna St. Pierre LeBlanc), Miracle Anne, and Julian Paul St. Pierre (Children of the late Crystal St. Pierre). Paul was born an only child on January 1, 1952 to the late Elmer "Boo" and the late Mildred Eve Mobley St. Pierrre "Millie." He was a lifelong resident of Bridge City, LA. He was married to Lois St. Pierrre Robert' for 28 years. Together they won "Foster parents of the year" in 1997. He was very honored to receive this award. One of the foster children, Jennifer Bass who is now an adult but was 4 years old at the time is still in contact with the family. Thomas Maury (his cousin) was among the many children Paul and Lois also took care of in their home besides their own. Thomas and Paul had a very special relationship that they both treasured. Paul had a career as an Electrician which concluded as an electrical supervisor with the United States Postal Service. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at his Bridge City home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 12 noon - 5 p.m., with a small pastorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. If more information is needed please contact Lois at 504-292 -4424 or Donna at 504-715-5534. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary