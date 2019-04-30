Paul Wallace Jaquillard, a retired Electrician passed away at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 88. Mr. Jaquillard was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Covington. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of IBEW Local Union 130 for 55 years. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Parisi Jaquillard. Son of the late Christian and Thais Jaquillard. Loving father of Paul T. Jaquillard (Kim), Michael A. Jaquillard (Becky) and Regina J. Speerly (Brian). Grandfather of Paul M. Jaquillard (Miranda), Parker Jaquillard, Andrew Jaquillard, Zachary Jaquillard and Carter Speerly. He was predeceased by his brother William G. Jaquillard. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Friday, May 3, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019