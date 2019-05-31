Paul Ward Pottharst passed away peacefully at age 70 on May 23, 2019. He was born in New Orleans to Paul Christian Pottharst and Bentz Odenwald Pottharst. Paul grew up in New Orleans where he attended NOA, Ridgewood Prep, Louisiana State University and the University of New Orleans. Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserves, where he served as an aviation mechanic on the F-4 Phantom Jet. Early in his career, Paul launched an air conditioning and heating business, and later worked as a technical sales consultant for several firms, including Siemens. In 1984, Paul began a lifelong career in real estate development and property management, working for his family business, Odenwald Realty. In 1987, he opened Pottharst Real Estate, Inc. as a Louisiana Licensed Broker, where he purchased, renovated, and sold properties, managing up to 300 rental units for various owners, and was a member of Commercial Investment Division of Louisiana Realtors Association and the MARPAC Real Estate Lobbying Division. Paul was elected President of a family-owned real estate holding company with significant commercial properties on Canal Street and other locations. He represented owners in negotiation with corporate clients for commercial leasing, including Shell Oil Co., Wendy's Restaurants, Winn-Dixie Supermarkets, Cox Communications, Ochsner Hospital, Chevron/Texaco, and Sonic Restaurants. Paul was known for his 25 years as a member of the Critter Dinner and his love of the family farm in Folsom, where he spent many happy weekends fishing with his son. Paul was a magician with growing things and raising dogs. He was a devotee of all things Dixie Beer, a business closely associated with the family. Paul is survived by his son, Paul William (Will) Pottharst, his former spouse, Susan Windes Pottharst, his sister, Kris Pottharst, his aunt, Naomi LaBrousse, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen and his parents. Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home coordinated a private family memorial. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 2, 2019