The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Paula Friloux Simoneaux Obituary
Paula Friloux Simoneaux passed away at her home in Ama, LA on June 12, 2019 at the age of 67. She is reunited with her husband of 44 years, Rickey Simoneaux, and her parents, Hymes Friloux and Shirley Friloux Faucheux. Paula is survived by her children, Tiffani Blanchard (Chad) and Bruno Simoneaux; grandson Anthony Treadaway, sister Greta Moreau (the late Kenneth), and brothers Brad Friloux (Valerie), and Randy Friloux. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Mark Catholic Church in Ama, LA, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 starting at 11 AM. A memorial Mass in her honor will begin at 12PM. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 18, 2019
