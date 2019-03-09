Paula K. Haller would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing and riding horses to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and with abundance and she'll never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her children, Nicole H. Tullos and Brandon J. Haller, and grandchildren, Lillian A. Tullos and Hunter J. Tullos, to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. She stated that low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. We want to let her know that she did a tremendous job and we wish her a safe and speedy journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, her every selfless act of love, her love of family and friends, and all those whose paths she crossed and all those lives she touched and changed forever. She worked very hard all her life for her family and even friends, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of everyone she loved. We invite you to join us in a Celebration of her life at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation from 1:00 PM until service time. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary