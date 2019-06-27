Paula St. Philip Seams, age 72, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer embraced by the care and love of her son, daughter-in-law and their family, on Wednesday June 26, 2019. Paula was born on February 23, 1947 to Jake Peter St. Philip and the late Wanda Jania St. Philip in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Eugene Seams. Mother of Robert Stephen Johnson (Bob) and his wife Bridget Del Buno Johnson. Paula is survived by her brother Jake Peter St. Philip and his wife Peggy St. Philip, her sister Patty St. Philip Gallagher and her husband Jim Gallagher, and her sister-in- law Vinnie St. Philip. She is predeceased by her beloved brother Frank St. Philip. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Brittany Broussard, Meagan Hewitt, Michael Johnson, Kristina Davis, and Emily Johnson, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brody, Jake, Jace, Tucker, Amber, Luke, and Vivian. A native and longtime resident of New Orleans, she graduated from Ursuline Academy and was a retired vice president at First NBC Bank. Paula relocated to Houston, where she met and married Jerry. She was very active in St. Martha's Catholic Church through Pastoral Council and ACTS Retreats. She enjoyed her hobbies of cooking, reading, and gardening. "Grammy" will be fondly remembered for the love of her family and gatherings with all her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her deep faith in God, positive attitude toward life's challenges, and courage during her illness were contagious. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Monday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Donations to preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary