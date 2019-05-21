Paulette Haaga Jacob passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Timothy Daniel Jacob, Sr. Loving mother of Pamela Jacob Meisner, Erica Jacob Young and the late Timothy Daniel Jacob, Jr. Daughter of the late Mary Agnes Mutter Haaga and Valentine Emile Haaga. Sister of Ellen Rose Haaga, Val Haaga, Jr.(Linda) and the late Deborah Mutter, as well as two women who were like sisters to her, Patricia Helmer and Mary Alice Broussard. Grandmother of Storm Meisner, Braeden Meisner, Gabrielle Young, Daniel Jacob and the late Elijah Meisner. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart, and her beloved dog, Gertie, who will certainly grieve her absence. Paulette was an extraordinary, highly intelligent, and creative woman, who put her Catholic faith and love of God first, always, with a special devotion to His Blessed Mother. She instilled this in her children and grandchildren, because she knew this was the greatest gift she could give them. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was never without her quick wit and charm and a twinkle in her deep green eyes. She adored all of God's creatures from land and sea. Her pets from childhood on included African grey parrots, tortoises, horned toads, iguanas, dogs of various sizes and breeds, and even a Plecostomus catfish named Blue Eyes who lived 24 years in her loving care. Whatever animal she cared for was a lucky one because she always wanted to give it the best quality of life possible. She was an awesome homemaker who kept everything in perfect order. She was so proud of her gardens which were beautiful and flourished under her care. Paulette held many unique and eclectic interests ranging from Mother Angelica to Harry Potter. She was a published author and expert in the parrot world, and her little green Quaker parrot Kiwi was a beloved character. Speaking of green, she also loved all things Irish, but high on her list was her passion for the emerald waters and white sands of the Florida beach. It was magical to her, a place for which she held such strong affection that she regarded it as a sanctuary where she "could feel her soul." Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass for this beautiful soul at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd., St. Benedict, LA 70457 on Thursday, May, 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a visitation at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 Thursday from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses be offered for Mrs. Jacob. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019