Paulette Nagele Grubbs, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Metairie, Louisiana on February 11, 2019. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on June 6, 1945 to the late Herbert Nagele and Jeanette Ashey Nagele. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Capt. Douglas J. Grubbs; her sons, Capt. Kevin D. Grubbs (Michelle) and Capt. Jason M. Grubbs (Aimee); and her grandchildren, Jackson, Macie and Tyler Grubbs. "Gram," as she was affectionately known, spent her life adoring her children and grandchildren. She was always supportive of their interests and activities. Her passions included painting, gardening, and spending time with her dog, Blue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass held at St. Angela Merici Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr. in Metairie, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Visitation will begin at church from 11:00 am until Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : www.michaeljfox.org. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019