Pauline Haley Gorrell, a child of God, born on January 13, 1935, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Rudy W. Gorrell and daughter of the late Gertrude Haley and Benjamin Lewis. Mother of Richard (Cynthia) Dyas and the late Harvey Dyas. Grandchildren, Damon (Chanelle) Dyas, Rockell Dyas (Ramod) and the late Keith Dyas. One great granddaughter, Deja Dyas. One surviving sister, Lucy Bilbo, and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Robert, PJ, Burell, Carl and Juanita. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors and associated churches are invited to a Funeral Service at New Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Odeon Avenue, Algiers, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am where Pastor David L. Perry serves as Pastor. Rev. Marvin E. Turner, Officiant. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park, 10400 Old Gentilly Road. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue.