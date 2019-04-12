The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Pauline Larivee Ahrens

Pauline Larivee Ahrens Obituary
Pauline Larivee Ahrens, age 94, passed away on March 16, 2019. She died peacefully, of natural causes at her residence in Covington, La. Born in Fall River, MA, Pauline became a registered nurse. She was an active member of the US Army Nurse Cadet Corps during WWII. While visiting New Orleans, she met and married John H. Ahrens, Sr. She then relocated and raised her family in Uptown New Orleans and later to Metairie, La. Pauline practiced her nursing for years with the federal government medical assistance programs. Once retired, she contributed her beautiful vocal talent to a local church choir for many years, was very active in proper dieting and exercise, well into her 80's, and was often praised for her abundant floral gardens surrounding her home. Pauline was very social, and loved her family and friends. For those whose lives Pauline touched, she is remembered for her contagious smile that would "light" up a room, and for her perpetual optimism, both of which contributed to her longevity and quality of life. Pauline Ahrens was widowed to John Ahrens, and is survived by 2 sons; John H. Ahrens, Jr., and Richard P. Ahrens, and 1 granddaughter, Nicole E. Ahrens. There will be no funeral service. She will long be remembered for her inner and outer beauty, her love of life and family, and her spiritual strength. Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
