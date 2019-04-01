The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Pauline Planchard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Planchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline M. Planchard


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline M. Planchard Obituary
Lawrence Lamar Walock, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 72. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School. He was employed at Thompson Electric Signs, Kaiser Aluminum, Holsum Bakery, Dairy Fresh, and retired from LSU Facility Services. He had been a member of Moose International since 2007. He loved boating, automobiles, and he had a passion for music. He cared a lot for all his friends and all the help they have given him and his family. He was loved and will be missed more than words can say. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion Walock; children, Mark Lamar Walock and wife, Marsha Scott Walock, Vesper Lynd Kuehn and husband Richard F. Kuehn, Jr., and Megan Anne Walock; grandchildren, Mollie Jennings Ramey and husband Keith, Nicholas Jennings, Tyler Greenwald, and Natalie Greenwald; great-grandchildren, Sophia Ramey and Ethan Ramey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruby Lamar Walock. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3 p.m. until Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Please sign online guestbook at Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now