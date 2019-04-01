Lawrence Lamar Walock, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 72. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School. He was employed at Thompson Electric Signs, Kaiser Aluminum, Holsum Bakery, Dairy Fresh, and retired from LSU Facility Services. He had been a member of Moose International since 2007. He loved boating, automobiles, and he had a passion for music. He cared a lot for all his friends and all the help they have given him and his family. He was loved and will be missed more than words can say. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion Walock; children, Mark Lamar Walock and wife, Marsha Scott Walock, Vesper Lynd Kuehn and husband Richard F. Kuehn, Jr., and Megan Anne Walock; grandchildren, Mollie Jennings Ramey and husband Keith, Nicholas Jennings, Tyler Greenwald, and Natalie Greenwald; great-grandchildren, Sophia Ramey and Ethan Ramey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruby Lamar Walock. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3 p.m. until Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Please sign online guestbook at Seale Funeral Service, Inc. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary