Pauline Westcott Ludwig was called home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Ludwig, Daughter of the late Redge Westcott and Johanna Sensebe Westcott, Devoted mother of Lisa Ludwig Monroe (Darryl). Grandmother of Megan Monroe Hampton (Jeffrey), and Matthew Monroe. Sister of the late Redge Westcott Jr., Christian Westcott, and Stanley Westcott. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a native and longtime resident of New Orleans. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will follow in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019