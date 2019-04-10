|
Pearlie Mae "Grammy" Buckles Speaks, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Wife of the late Theodore R. Speaks, Sr. Daughter of the late Thomas Buckles and Etha Meyers. Mother of Eugene (Nette) Speaks, Gwendolyn (Larry, Sr.) Ricks, Bernadette (Eugene) Thompson of Houston, TX), Cynthia (Kenneth) Speaks, Jeanette Smalls, and the late Theodore R. Speaks, Jr. Donald Speaks and Gerold Speaks, Jr. Step-sister of Dorothy Chapman and the late Betty Fausp. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 11:00 am until 12 Noon. Followed by Funeral Services at 12 Noon. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, La. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019