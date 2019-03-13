Pearl Chambliss Lassere at the age of 85 transitioned to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving children giving praise and gratitude for the life she had lived and the love she had provided. Pearl was born to Rayfield and Evelyn Daries Chambliss on February 13, 1934 in New Orleans, La. Being raised in NOLa on St. Andrew St., she attended Booker T. Washington. While in her early 20's she met and married Warren Lassere and lived in holy matrimony with him until his death in 1987. Pearl birthed unto their union three sons, Myron Lynn, Darrell, and Hilliard, and a daughter, Eleanora. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Rayfield and Evelyn Chambliss; husband, Warren Lassere; sons, Myron Lynn and Hilliard Lassere; brothers, Rayfield, Floyd, Billy, and Melvin Chambliss; sisters, Daisy Chambliss, Regina C. Cherry, Thelma C. Jones, Helen C. Spears, and Evelyn C. Green. Pearl leaves to cherish her memory with her son, Darrell Lassere; daughter, Eleanora Lassere; grandsons, Darrell, Donovan, Devin, and Dylan; granddaughters April, Andrea, and Nicole; brother Wilbert Chambliss, Sr.; daughters-in-law, Lori (Myron) and Karen (Darrell); a very dear friend of more than 45 years, Ann Albright; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. Relatives, friends and loved ones, Pastors, Officers, and Members of Greater St. Andrew BC and Speak the Word Teaching Ministry, employees of Home Depot Store #0362, PCNO Driving School of New Orleans, and Unity Rehab and Nursing Home are invited to attend the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Greater St. Andrew BC, 7000 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, La 70125. Rev. Nathaniel Jackson, Sr., Officiating. Church visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment, Providence Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary