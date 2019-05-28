Pearl James Cronley Jr., 84, of Harvey, Louisiana passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 in Mississippi where he had been living since the passing of his wife. He was surrounded by family. He was married to the late Nora Bruce Cronley for 63 years. Pearl was born on July 7, 1934 in Pearl City, Mississippi. He was the youngest surviving child of nine children. Pearl is survived by his children Victor and Gerald Cronley, four grandchildren Cassie, Ashley, Vincent and Joey Cronley, as well as two great-grandchildren. Pearl was a veteran of the United States Army and also worked as a fitter at A-1 Industries and Mosby Industries on the Harvey Canal. His hobbies throughout the years included fishing, traveling and going to the casino. The funeral will be held on Thrusday, May 30, 2019. It will take place at Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana with Deacon Tyrell Manieri officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Ave. in Gretna, Louisiana. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019