Pearl Laura Simmons Franklin Bates passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family by her side on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Beatrice Williams and Walter Simmons; Mother of Henry Franklin Jr. (Stephanie), Gilda Beatrice Bates, Bernell Ellis Bates Sr. (Donna), Lionel Ray Bates Sr. (Lakora) and the late Ulysses Walter Bates. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Ebenezer and Greater Tulane Baptist Churches, Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research; Employees of LSA Learning, 2nd Floor ICU and 6th Floor staff of West Jefferson Hospital are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2100 St. Roch Avenue, Rev. Corey A. Cooper, pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019