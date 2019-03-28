Pearl "Pearlie" "Pearl the World" Mae Morris was called to her heavenly home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bayside Healthcare Center at the age of 68. She was a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Pearlie, as she was affectionately called by family and friends was employed in the hospitality industry as a cook. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Morris, Sr. and Maggie Porter. Loving sister of Leonard (Tina) Morris, Joe Morris, Jr., Michael (Noella) Morris, Mary Porter, and the late Ethel Mae Morris, Terease Morris, Lillie Mae Moris Noble, Helen Odeal White, Deborah Porter, Delores Porter, and Henry Porter. Pearl had no children of her own but was instrumental in the rearing of her nieces, and nephew, Lorraine Coleman, Moneka Showers, and Arthur Morris; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, employees of Randy's Restaurant, Mother's Restaurant, and Sentry Motel are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE STREET GRETNA, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:30p.m. Rev. Jerry Davis, officiating. Interment: Will be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuayservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary