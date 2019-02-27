|
Pearl Mary Duplessis Ancar departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019.She was born on April 21, 1923 to the late George and Corinne Sylve Duplessis. Wife of the late Gilbert "Tolo" Ancar. Mrs Ancar was also preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her only son, Linard G. Ancar; daughter in law and caregiver, Sylvia Ancar; grandchildren, Cindy (Allen) Mitchell Toussaint, Lisa Lynn Ancar and Leonard Ancar (Coretta), seven great-grandchildren, five and a half great-great-grandchildren; best friend Maize Ancar, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, five godchildren, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8968 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 PM. Interment Diamond Cemetery, Diamond, LA. Visitation 12 Noon IN THE CHURCH. Please sign [email protected] charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019