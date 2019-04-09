|
Pearl Rita Lowe Falanga, born November 19, 1922, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Jefferson, LA. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Falanga. Loving mother of Julie Ann Falanga Finan (James P.) and Kenneth Brian Falanga. Grandmother of Colleen Finan Autin (Cliff), Darlene Finan Chopin (Chris) and Christine Finan Hirstius (Kreig, Jr.). Great grandmother of Timothy and Nicole Autin, Courtney, Emily and Christopher "Topher" Chopin and Christopher, Kreig and Allyson Hirstius. Daughter of the late Julia Munster Lowe and John Frances Henry Lowe. Sister of John Jay Lowe (Ann). Also survived by cousin, Henry Tregle and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service was held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kenner, LA officiated by the Reverend Richard Miles. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019