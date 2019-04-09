The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Falanga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Rita Lowe Falanga

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearl Rita Lowe Falanga Obituary
Pearl Rita Lowe Falanga, born November 19, 1922, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Jefferson, LA. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Falanga. Loving mother of Julie Ann Falanga Finan (James P.) and Kenneth Brian Falanga. Grandmother of Colleen Finan Autin (Cliff), Darlene Finan Chopin (Chris) and Christine Finan Hirstius (Kreig, Jr.). Great grandmother of Timothy and Nicole Autin, Courtney, Emily and Christopher "Topher" Chopin and Christopher, Kreig and Allyson Hirstius. Daughter of the late Julia Munster Lowe and John Frances Henry Lowe. Sister of John Jay Lowe (Ann). Also survived by cousin, Henry Tregle and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service was held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kenner, LA officiated by the Reverend Richard Miles. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now