Pearl Theresa Rodney Warren, age 83 pass away on Sunday May 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Paul and Pearl Rodney, Wife of the late Rev. Percy H. Warren, Mother of Deborah Gordon, Ivy Bethencourt, Sharon Boudoin, Carlis Griffin, Deseree Nelson, Percy Jr, and Rev. Bryant Warren. Sister of Ethel Marbley and Carl Rodney., Mother Pearl is survived by 5 sons in law, 2 daughters in law, 19 Grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration Service on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 12noon at Greater Morning Star B.C. 1003 Balsam St. Laplace, La., Rev. Bryant Warren Pastor Officiating. View is at 10am until service time. Interment in Providence cemetery Laplace, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051, (985) 535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019