Peggy Champagne Andry passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 88. She has been a long-time resident of Norco, LA where she built a home and raised a family with her late husband George "Jeff" Andry. She is survived by her children Trudy Mahar, Deacon Malcolm Andry(Ellen), Georgia Knight and Jeffrey Andry(Angie); her grandchildren Gregory and Nicholas Knight, Lori Andry, Amy Cobb(Chris), Christopher and Nicole Andry and her great-grandchildren Landon, Aubrey, Mason and Zane. She is preceded in death by her parents Preston and Blanche Champagne, her son-in-law Larry Mahar and her siblings Malcolm "Buddy" Champagne and Coy Champagne. Peggy enjoyed the small things in life, she would spend time doing the Wonder Word in the daily paper and enjoying her soap operas. She was also very active in the Spillway Unit 195 of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Altar Society at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. One of her favorite past times was going out dancing with her husband, they are finally rejoined and dancing together once more. There was a special joy in her heart when she would spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their gratitude to her amazing caregivers Karen, Brandy, Ramona and Nicole for their loving, caring treatment. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Norco, La on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11AM. A visitation will begin at 9AM until mass time. Interment will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Destrehan, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com