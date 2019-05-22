Peggy George Combel Koster, born in February 1947 in Mobile, Alabama, died peacefully at home after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Col. George H. Combel (retired Army) and Francis Ingram Combel and her sister Francis Kaye Lammond. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 year Joseph F. Koster Jr.; her children Michael J. Koster and Philly A. Koster; her sister Brenda Combel Armentrout (Jerry); nieces Jamie Frecker (Greg), Jennifer Burkett (Rickey); nephew David Armentrout (Tammy); and grandson Christopher Koster. Peggy was employed by the Federal Court in New Orleans for 25 years and retired in 2010. Peggy will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, quilting, crocheting, travel, and being with family and friends. Peggy remembered fondly her hours as a child spent at the Mobile Yacht Club and Gulf Shores, Alabama. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family celebrating Peggy's life. In lieu of flowers, make donation to Heart of Hospice Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 26, 2019